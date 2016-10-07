BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Oct 7 Reserve Bank Of India:
* Sets cut-off price for 6.97 percent 2026 bond at 101.72 rupees, yield at 6.7281 percent; fully sold
* Sets cut-off price for 6.84 percent 2022 bond at 100.80 rupees, yield at 6.6805 percent; fully sold
* Sets cut-off price for 7.73 percent 2034 bond at 106.48 rupees, yield at 7.0890 percent; fully sold
* Sets 7.06 percent yield on new government bond 2046; fully sold Source text: bit.ly/2dRabYw
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.7 pct