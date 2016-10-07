Oct 7 Reserve Bank Of India:

* Sets cut-off price for 6.97 percent 2026 bond at 101.72 rupees, yield at 6.7281 percent; fully sold

* Sets cut-off price for 6.84 percent 2022 bond at 100.80 rupees, yield at 6.6805 percent; fully sold

* Sets cut-off price for 7.73 percent 2034 bond at 106.48 rupees, yield at 7.0890 percent; fully sold

* Sets 7.06 percent yield on new government bond 2046; fully sold Source text: bit.ly/2dRabYw