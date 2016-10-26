Oct 26 Bank Of China Ltd

* Says net interest margin at 1.85 percent at end-September versus 1.90 percent at end-June

* Says NPL ratio at 1.48 percent at end-September versus 1.47 percent at end-June

* Says Q3 net profit 41.78 billion yuan ($6.17 billion)

* Says 9-month net profit 134.81 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eadCot

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7681 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)