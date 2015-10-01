Nikkei hits 17-month high as foreign investors buy cyclical shares
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
Oct 1 Norway petroleum directorate says:
* Statoil has concluded the drilling of wildcat well 25/11-28. The well is dry
* The well was drilled 13 kilometres south of the Grane field in the North Sea
* Extensive data acquisition and sampling have been carried out. This is the 15th exploration well in production licence 169
* Licence owned by Statoil (57 pct), Petoro (30 pct) and ExxonMobil (13 pct) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.