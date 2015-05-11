LONDON May 11 Hedge funds and money managers increased their bets on rising crude oil prices for a seventh consecutive week, to their highest levels on record, exchange data showed on Monday.

Speculators increased their net long positions in Brent futures by 11,839 contracts to 288,727 in the week to May 5, InterContinental Exchange (ICE) data showed, the highest level since records began in 2011.

Money managers also raised their net long positions in low sulphur gasoil, by 13,081 contracts to 59,577. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Pravin Char)