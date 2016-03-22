COPENHAGEN, March 22 The Danish retail sales index rose 1.9 percent in February from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday. Retail sales fell 0.7 percent in February from the previous month, Statistics Denmark said. Feb 2016 Jan 2016 Pct. change yr/yr +1.9 +0.1** Pct. change mth/mth -0.7 +0.3*** ** Revised from an initial figure of 0.3 percent. *** Revised from an initial figure of 0.5 percent. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen)