FRANKFURT, March 5 German carmaker Daimler said sales of its Mercedes-Benz car brand rose 20.3 percent in February compared to February last year, putting it on track to meet its target of record unit sales in the first quarter of this year.

"In February we have improved the good results of the previous month and with sales growth of 20.3 percent, we have achieved again a record month. We are then on track to meet our goal to achieve a new sales record in the first quarter," Daimler said in a statement on Monday.

Sales in China posted the fastest growth, at 57.5 percent, followed by Japan's 31.4 pct, Germany's 21.6 percent and the United States at 16.9 percent.

(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)