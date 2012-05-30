MetLife General Counsel Ricardo Anzaldua to retire - memo
June 8 MetLife Inc General Counsel Ricardo Anzaldua will retire at the end of the year after five years with the insurer, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
June 8 MetLife Inc General Counsel Ricardo Anzaldua will retire at the end of the year after five years with the insurer, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
June 8 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce elected Tom Wilson, chief executive and chairman of property and casualty insurer Allstate Corp, as chairman, the business lobby group said on Thursday.