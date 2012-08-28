FRANKFURT Aug 28 Spanish banks' appetite for government bonds decreased further in July, European Central Bank data showed on Tuesday, indicating that the impact of the ECB's 1 trillion euro three-year funding injection has waned.

Spanish banks trimmed their government bond holdings by 7.58 billion euros, the biggest monthly drop since August of last year. In the four months to March, that figure had risen by 77 billion euros as banks stocked up on government bonds with the long-term money they received from the central bank.

Their total sovereign holdings, adjusted by market value, fell to 247.2 billion euros in July.

In contrast, Italian banks slightly increased their net holdings of securities issued by euro zone governments to 342.6 billion euros from 342.3 billion, hitting a new record.

Italian banks spent 879 million euros on government debt in July after 5.1 billion in the previous month, according to the new data.

French banks reduced their government bond holdings by 9.1 billion euros.

The figures captured the fifth month after the ECB concluded its massive two-part offering of ultra-long-term cash.

The ECB data do not break down which countries' debt banks hold, but the figures give a good picture of how much of the 1 trillion euros the ECB has pumped into the market is finding its way into the government bond market.

Greek and Portuguese banks both cut their holdings of government debt, the data showed, by 498 million euros and 444 million respectively.

Use of the ECB's cash - lent at an interest rate tied to its benchmark rate, currently at 0.75 percent, to buy higher yielding government debt became known as the "Sarkozy trade" after former French President Nicolas Sarkozy urged banks to use the money for that purpose.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)

