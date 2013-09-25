LJUBLJANA, Sept 25 Slovenia, which is struggling to avoid a bailout, expects stress tests results for most of its banks in November, central bank Governor Bostjan Jazbec told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

Jazbec had previously said the results of the tests, vital to move on with the overhaul of its hobbling banking system, would be either at the end of November or in December.

The banks, struggling with at least 7.5 billion euros

($10.12 billion) of bad loans worth some 21.5 percent of GDP, are at the heart of speculation that the euro zone member could be the latest to need international aid within months.

Jazbec, who also sits on the ECB governing council, said the country would consider asking for assistance from Europe if it had no other means available to finance itself but expressed hope the actions of the government and the central bank would restore market confidence in Slovenia.

"The government has a projection that there is enough money to run the economy without any additional financing until spring 2014 which gives us some manoeuvre room to clearly prepare and of course implement some measures," Jazbec said, speaking in English.

"This gives us some (room), I would not say (it is) a comfortable position, but at least we do not have to panic," he added.

($1 = 0.7412 euros)

(Reporting by Marja Novak and Zoran Radosavljevic; editing by Patrick Graham)

