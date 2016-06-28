BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector wins approval for continued evaluation of Betalutin dose
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
June 28 Bayer
* Says regorafenib (Stivarga) significantly improves overall survival in patients with unresectable liver cancer
* Says initial results from Phase III trial 'RESORCE' show median overall survival was 10.6 months in regorafenib group versus 7.8 months in control group
* Q1 NET LOSS 648,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 482,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO