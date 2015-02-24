BRIEF-Datacolor H1 net sales of $34.9 mln
* In H1 of 2016/17, Datacolor AG posted net sales of USD 34.9 million (H1 2015/16: USD 33.8 million)
Feb 24 Stroeer Media SE
* 2014 sales 721 million euros, up more than 11 percent organically
* 2014 EBITDA 148 million eur, up more than 25 percent
* CFO says is very comfortable with analyst estimates for 2015
* 2014 dividend should be clearly above the 0.10 eurper share paid for 2013 - COO tells reuters Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE GREW BY 96% AND WAS 10.9 MILLION EUROS (EUR 5.6M)