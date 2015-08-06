Aug 6 Deutsche Telekom
* Ceo says t-mobile us has now overtaken sprint
as the market's number three in subscriber figures
* Deutsche telekom ceo says customer growth in broadband
business in germany, to exceed our previous expectations by at
least 150 percent
* Deutsche telekom cfo says q2 decline in german mobile
service revenues attributable to seasonal factors in corporate
customer business, promotional price discounts
* Deutsche telekom cfo says still sees german mobile
service revenues growth by around 1 percent on average in the
medium term.
* Deutsche telekom cfo says we continue to expect the ratio
of net debt to adjusted ebitda to fall within our target
corridor of 2 to 2.5 again
