BARCELONA Nov 17 Dassault Systemes CFO
says had expected Q3 to see new license acceleration, but large
deal slipped into Q4
* Dassault CFO says "there is no macro problem compared to
when we did the guidance" earlier this year
* Dassault CFO says economic environment is what we expected
when we made the guidance
* Dassault CFO tells Morgan Stanley European TMT Conference
that, "we are investing in q3 and q4 to support the growth"
* Dassault CFO sees "at least 100 basis points, probably a
little more" in margin expansion both in 2018 and 2019
* Dassault CFO says had that large deal closed in q3,
everyone would have been extremely happy with q3 results
* Dassault CFO says China is a bit stronger, UK slightly
weaker than forecast
* Dassault CFO says margins to expand about 50 basis points
in 2016; "we will do what we said"
* Dassault CFO says investments will limit margin expansion
in 2017 to about 50 basis point increase
