BARCELONA Nov 17 Dassault Systemes CFO says had expected Q3 to see new license acceleration, but large deal slipped into Q4

* Dassault CFO says "there is no macro problem compared to when we did the guidance" earlier this year

* Dassault CFO says economic environment is what we expected when we made the guidance

* Dassault CFO tells Morgan Stanley European TMT Conference that, "we are investing in q3 and q4 to support the growth"

* Dassault CFO sees "at least 100 basis points, probably a little more" in margin expansion both in 2018 and 2019

* Dassault CFO says had that large deal closed in q3, everyone would have been extremely happy with q3 results

* Dassault CFO says China is a bit stronger, UK slightly weaker than forecast

* Dassault CFO says margins to expand about 50 basis points in 2016; "we will do what we said"

* Dassault CFO says investments will limit margin expansion in 2017 to about 50 basis point increase Further company coverage: (Reporting By Eric Auchard)