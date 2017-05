Aug 5 Daimler

* Says mercedes-benz says europe sales up 6.2 percent to 68,990 cars

* Says mercedes-benz july sales up 9.4 percent, sold 163,770 vehicles in july

* Says mercedes-benz u.s. Sales rose 3.6 percent to 28,523 cars

* Says mercedes-benz says china sales up 26.2 percent to 37,277 cars

* Says mercedes-benz july sales of suv's up 43.6 percent on the year