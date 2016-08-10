Brazil central bank denies early leak of interest rate decisions
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's central bank said on Thursday there is no way its interest rate decisions could be leaked to anyone before they are officially announced.
Aug 10 BMW
* Says deliveries of BMW i3 up 33.7 percent at 2,358 cars
* Says Europe sales of BMW and Mini up 5.6 percent in Europe, 7.9 percent in Asia, down 3.9 percent in Americas
* Says Mini sales up 4 percent at 26,439 cars
* Says delivered 180,080 automobiles in July, up 4 percent on year
* Says BMW brand sales up 4 percent in July at 153,392 cars Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's central bank said on Thursday there is no way its interest rate decisions could be leaked to anyone before they are officially announced.
* Proposed placing of up to 610,000 new ordinary shares at 690 pence per share to raise up to 4.2 mln stg