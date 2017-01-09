Jan 9 German auto industry association VDA says:

* German auto association VDA says expects global car sales to reach 84 million in 2017, up 2 percent on year

* German auto association VDA says sees demand in U.S. and Western Europe remaining stable in 2017

* German auto association VDA expects China passenger car sales to grow by 5 percent to 24.2 million in 2017