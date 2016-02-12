BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Commerzbank Chairman in message to staff
* Commerzbank to pick successor for CEO Martin Blessing by April shareholder meeting
* Currently working on shortlist of CEO candidates, whole supervisory board to decide on new CEO
* Have strong internal and external candidates
* Am prepared to step down before 2018 if new qualified chairman candidate is found Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing