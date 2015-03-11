March 11 Draegerwerk

* Says proposes 2014 dividend of 1.33 eur per ord share and 1.39 eur per pref share

* Says expects 2015 sales growth adjusted for currency effects of 2-5 percent

* Says expects 2015 ebit margin between 6 and 8 percent

* Says 2014 ebit down 11.1 percent at 178.6 million eur, net profit down 12.7 percent at 104.7 million eur

* Says q4 ebit up 8.7 percent at 97.3 million eur, q4 ebit margin at 12.6 percent