BRIEF-Ovid Therapeutics prices 5 mln share offering at $15 per share
* Ovid Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
March 11 Draegerwerk
* Says proposes 2014 dividend of 1.33 eur per ord share and 1.39 eur per pref share
* Says expects 2015 sales growth adjusted for currency effects of 2-5 percent
* Says expects 2015 ebit margin between 6 and 8 percent
* Says 2014 ebit down 11.1 percent at 178.6 million eur, net profit down 12.7 percent at 104.7 million eur
* Says q4 ebit up 8.7 percent at 97.3 million eur, q4 ebit margin at 12.6 percent Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal Obamacare, handing Republican President Donald Trump a victory that could prove short-lived as the healthcare legislation heads into a likely tough battle in the Senate.