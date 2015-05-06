European shares stride into May as earnings power gains
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.
May 6 Norma
* Ceo says currency effects have supported u.s. Business
* Norma ceo tells reuters that positive currency effects from dollar not calculated into full year outlook
* Ceo says content with start to 2015, have been supported through acquisitions
* Ceo says organic growth in q1 was somewhat reserved, year-ago quarter was very strong Further company coverage: (Reporting By Thomas Atkins)
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.
CAIRO, May 2 Juhayna, Egypt's biggest listed producer of packaged juice and dairy products, posted a 28 percent decline in first quarter net profits on Tuesday, saying a steep increase in the cost of raw materials had hit its bottom line.