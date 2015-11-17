Ecb's Praet Says Aware That Downside Risks Are Present And Even That They May Have Increased In Light Of Paris Events

* Bloomberg

* To-Two-Percent inflation is at risk of being pushed backwards again - bloomberg

* Ecb's praet says remain in an environment of weak price pressures in the medium term

* Ecb's praet says downside risks have probably increased a little bit

* Ecb's praet says governing council will discuss whether there is a case for further action in the context of heightened uncertainty

* Ecb's praet says have some signals that these inflation expectations are still fragile

* Anchoring of inflation expectations together with a lot of slack is a dangerous cocktail