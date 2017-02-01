Feb 1 Siemens AG

* CEO says shouldn't expect further huge acquisitions in digitisation

* CEO says making good progress regarding synergies at Dresser-Rand and Rolls-Royce unit

* CEO says sees 10 billion eur in revenue from digital business by 2020

* CFO says Osram stake is not strategic, all options are open