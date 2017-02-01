UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
Feb 1 Siemens AG
* CEO says shouldn't expect further huge acquisitions in digitisation
* CEO says making good progress regarding synergies at Dresser-Rand and Rolls-Royce unit
* CEO says sees 10 billion eur in revenue from digital business by 2020
* CFO says Osram stake is not strategic, all options are open Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)