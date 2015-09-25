BRIEF-Dalian Sunasia Tourism Holding to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.20 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 12
Sept 25 Volkswagen
* Winfried Vahland to join VW brand management
* Luca de Meo, Bernhard Maier, Juergen Stackmann to receive new functions
* Sales chief Christian Klingler to leave company
* Procurement chief Francisco Garcia Sanz's contract extended
* Management structure to be more focused on modular system
* To shrink management board, production chief position to disappear (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Keith Weir)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.20 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 12
* SLIGRO FOOD GROUP AND HEINEKEN NETHERLANDS MOVE TOWARDS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP