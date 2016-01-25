FRANKFURT Jan 25 Continued low oil prices would
boost the economy, Germany's central bank said on Monday, as it
also argued in favour of raising investment.
In its monthly report, the Bundesbank said that were oil
costs to stay low, it would bolster consumption.
The comments highlight the positive impact of a phenomenon
that some argue justifies loosening of policy by the European
Central Bank, something many German economists oppose.
"Should crude oil remain at its low level, the lift to
consumer spending power would benefit domestic demand as well as
industry. As a result, at the outset of the year, there is the
chance for further stronger economic growth," the report said.
The Bundesbank also argued for boosting investment, saying
that this would also help the euro zone's economic prospects.
"Banking on cyclical factors and the impact of accommodative
monetary policy will not be enough to improve the climate for
investment in the long term," it said.