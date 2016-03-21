FRANKFURT, March 21 Governments in the euro zone
should redirect spending towards investment and education, a top
European Central Bank policy setter said on Monday, arguing that
the ECB could not foster growth on its own.
"The ECB cannot single-handedly create the conditions for a
sustainable recovery in growth. This requires a concerted effort
in terms of economic and fiscal policies," said Benoit Coeure,
who sits in the ECB's executive board.
"All countries can make their tax structures more favourable
to growth and redirect public spending towards investment,
research and education," he said at a speech delivered in Paris.
