BRIEF-National Australia Bank says for HY net interest income was $6.393 bln
* Hy group net interest margin 1.82 percent versus 1.93 percent a year ago
Nov 2 Stroeer SE :
* Says raises 2016 forecast for sales and earnings contributions of newly acquired companies
* Says expects clear rise in EPS of more than 10 percent in 2016
* Says expects 120 million euros ($132.3 million) additional sales and more than 45 million euros additional EBITDA in 2016
* Says Deutsche Telekom AG gets 11.6 percent of Stroeer's increased capital
Source text - bit.ly/1Q27Tk6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9068 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Square Inc, the payments company co-founded by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, as customers processed more transactions through its network and costs fell.