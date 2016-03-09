Certain lead tests could produce faulty results - U.S. regulators
May 17 Certain tests used to detect lead exposure could provide inaccurate results for some children and adults in the United States, U.S. regulators warned on Wednesday.
March 9 Draegerwerk says
* 2016 EBIT to be hit by additional 10 million eur in restructuring costs
* Targeting forex-adjusted sales growth of up to 3 percent in 2016
* Expecting negative forex effects in 2016
* To cut 200 jobs at luebeck hq by end-2016 Further company coverage:
