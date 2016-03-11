BRIEF-Bigbloc Construction posts March-qtr profit
* Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.25/- per equity share
March 11 Fresenius SE
* Says Roland Berger, Gerhard Roggemann to quit supervisory board
* Says UCB's Iris Loew-Friedrich, D Boerse's Hauke Stars to be appointed to supervisory board, vote at agm
* Says Gerd Krick to run again for supervisory board
* If elected to the supervisory board, Gerd Krick will be proposed for election as chairman Further company coverage:
* Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.25/- per equity share
DUBAI, May 17 Declines in large caps weighed on Saudi stocks in early trade on Wednesday while the Dubai market rose as property developer DAMAC extended gains.