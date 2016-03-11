March 11 Fresenius SE

* Says Roland Berger, Gerhard Roggemann to quit supervisory board

* Says UCB's Iris Loew-Friedrich, D Boerse's Hauke Stars to be appointed to supervisory board, vote at agm

* Says Gerd Krick to run again for supervisory board

* If elected to the supervisory board, Gerd Krick will be proposed for election as chairman