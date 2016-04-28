BRIEF-Ml Gold to not sell 100 pct interest in block 103 iron ore property to Accend Capital
* Will not be selling its 100% interest in block 103 iron ore property to Accend capital corporation
April 28 Volkswagen
* CCO says there won't be a capital increase on the AGM agenda
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services