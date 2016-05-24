UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Hornbach Holding
* Says proposes dividend of 1.50 eur per common share for 2015/16
* Says hikes payout ratio to 30 percent from 14 percent after change to KGaA
* Says 2015/16 EBIT down 17 percent at 138 million eur Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.