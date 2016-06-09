BRIEF-Ericsson wins mobile network order from 3 Scandinavia
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson:
June 9 Bertelsmann SE & Co KgaA
* Says aims for revenues of 20 billion euros and operating ebitda of 3 billion euros in long-term
* Says in medium-term growth-intensive businesses should contribute to more than 40 pct of total revenues Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson:
* Says it plans to issue new shares via private placement and to raise 75.4 million yen in total, with subscription date on May 19 and payment date on May 26