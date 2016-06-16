BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals clarifies on reports about co's possible bid for Stada Arzneimittel AG
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors
June 16 Volkswagen AG
* CEO says efficiency targets correspond to about 8 billion euros in annual savings
* CEO says sees china as main market for its electric cars
* Says plans to develop fully autonomous vehicles with self-driving system in house from 2021
* Says plans investment programme and around 1,000 additional software specialists for autonomous vehicles -presentation
* Works council says supports ceo's future strategy
* CEO says sees potential of 35 billion euros or more for mobility services market in 2025
* Shareholder lower saxony says supports vw's new strategy
* Says it completes repurchase of 89,000 shares of its common stock, representing 3.9 percent of outstanding through ToSTNeT-3