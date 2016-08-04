BRIEF-Mauritius Cosmetics reports q1 pre-tax profit 790,814 rupees
* Q1 revenue 10.9 million rupees versus 13.4 million rupees year ago
Aug 4 ZF Friedrichshafen
* Says H1 group sales 17.8 billion eur, adjusted EBIT 1.1 billion
* Says now sees 2016 sales around 35 billion eur, adjusted EBIT margin around 6 percent
* Says must increase competitiveness, adjust cost structures
* Says H1 sales of new E-Mobility division total 407 million eur
* Says improved credit rating allowed it to expand its committed credit lines to 3.5 billion eur Further company coverage:
May 16 British pub landlord EI Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half revenue and said it had made a good start to the second half, but was mindful of possible economic uncertainty and pressure from new regulations.