BRIEF-United Credit Systems recommends 2016 dividend of RUB 17.71 per share
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 17.71 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon:
Aug 12 Wüstenrot & Württembergische :
* Says confirms FY outlook
* Says H1 net profit 121 million euros ($134.92 million)
* Says gross combined ratio 90 percent in H1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Nordea the Nordic region's biggest bank has decided to move its headquarters from Sweden with the board set to take a formal decision on May 30, daily Svenska Dagbladet said on Friday, citing sources.