BRIEF-Delta Lloyd says Clifford Abrahams to leave co
* Says Clifford Abrahams has decided to pursue his career at ABN Amro group
Sept 8 German insurance sector association GDV
* Says H1 premiums in German life insurance down 4.5 pct vs yr-earlier
* H1 premiums in German life insurance down 4.5 pct vs yr-earlier, in P&C up 3.1 percent Further company coverage:
* Says Clifford Abrahams has decided to pursue his career at ABN Amro group
* ABN Amro nominates new chief financial officer and future successor to the chief risk officer