UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Sept 16 Volkswagen
* Says VW brand deliveries for August up 4.7 percent at 453,200 vehicles
* Says VW brand deliveries for August up 20.3 percent in China, up 2.9 percent in Europe, down 9.1 percent in United States
* Says has more than 100,000 orders for new Tiguan model Source text: here Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.