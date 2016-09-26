BRIEF-Skanska says invests EUR 44 mln in polish office project
* Skanska invests EUR 44million, about SEK 420 million, in the second phase of an office project in Warsaw, Poland.
Sept 26 Deutsche Bank
* Spokesman says capital increase not an issue right now - CNBC
* Spokesman says the third quarter has gone very comfortably - CNBC
* Spokesman says are fulfilling capital requirements comfortably - CNBC
* About 18 million shares in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank change hands in block deal on BSE