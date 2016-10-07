Oct 7 Daimler

* Says Mercedes-Benz brand September passenger car sales rise 12.1 percent to 211,286 vehicles

* Says September sales Of Mercedes-Benz and Smart cars up 13.4 percent at 225,273 vehicles

* Says Mercedes-Benz September sales in Europe up 15 percent, in China up 20.1 percent, in United States up 1.7 percent Further company coverage: