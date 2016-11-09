Nov 9 Schaeffler
* CEO says aims to increase currency-adjusted sales by
average 4-6 percent per year through 2020, adjusted EBIT margin
of 12-13 percent
* CEO says targets free cash flow of around 900 million eur
in 2020, EPS around 2 eur, gearing ratio of below 75 percent
* CEO says payout ratio to be at 30-40 percent through 2020
* Schaeffler says plans smaller bolt-on acquisitions in
3-digit million eur range, already has a pipeline with
attractive targets
* Schaeffler says has some non-core activities that are not
needed
* Schaeffler says will see second wave of cost cuts
including job cuts in industrial business, aim for margin of
10-11 percent
* Schaeffler says second wave to reduce workforce by about
500 jobs
