Nov 11 Allianz CFO during conference call

* Says is confident of living up to promise of stopping outflows at Pimco by year-end

* Says have unused M&A budget of 2.5 billion euros

* Says if we don't make acquisitions before year-end, that money is available for share buybacks

* Says impact of hurricane Matthew was around 20 million eur

* Says over 30 percent of our operating profit comes from the U.S., that likely won't change after Trump victory

* Says M&A market is not particularly active, it is not so easy to find something that fits at a reasonable price