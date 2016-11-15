BRIEF-Paulson & Co Inc dissolves share stake in Activision Blizzard, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
* Paulson & Co Inc dissolves share stake in Activision Blizzard Inc - sec filing
Nov 15 Qiagen
* Says 2020 goal to advance tb detection with qft-plus clinical benefits
* Says 2017 to 2020 goal genereader ngs system >20% share of oncology benchtop sequencing
* Says 2017 to 2020 goal to drive double-digit CER sales growth
* Says 2020 target: >$300 million of quantiferon-tb sales
* Says 2017 to 2020 goal to expand quantiferon to other latent diseases
* Says 2017 to 2020 goal expand portfolio by at least 2 emerging technologies per year Further company coverage:
May 15 Index provider MSCI announced Monday changes to its indexes as a result of its semi-annual market reclassification including the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index .