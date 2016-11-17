BRIEF-Techwing signs contract worth 1.47 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.47 billion won contract with SK Hynix to provide semiconductor inspection equipment
Nov 17 Vossloh in Reuters interview
* CEO says aims to reach 2 billion eur annual sales in medium terms thanks to acquisitions, organic growth
* CFO says looking at smaller to medium-sized acquisitions
* CFO says dividend payment will only come in medium term Further company coverage:
* Says it signed a 1.47 billion won contract with SK Hynix to provide semiconductor inspection equipment
* Accepted resignation of chief executive officer Shripal Shah Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: