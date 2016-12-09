BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Hsh Nordbank AG
* Says talks to sell 3.2 billion eur debt portfolio making good progress, aims to sell most of it this year and rest in mid-2017
* Says 9-month pretax profit 183 million eur versus year-earlier 110 million, write-downs on shipping loans 979 million eur
* Says in talks with potential buyers of the bank in America, Europe, Asia
Source text: here
Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing