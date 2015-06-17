June 17 Following are U.S. economic forecasts issued
by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
(All figures Q4 over Q4, except jobless rate, which is Q4
average, and all figures in percent)
MEDIAN VIEW OF APPROPRIATE FEDERAL FUNDS RATE (in percent)
JUNE MARCH DEC SEPT
JUNE
End-2015 0.625 0.625 1.125 1.375
1.125
End-2016 1.625 1.875 2.500 2.875
2.500
End-2017 2.875 3.125 3.625 3.750
n/a
Longer-run 3.750 3.750 3.750 3.750
4.000
CENTRAL TENDENCY FORECASTS
Real GDP 2015 2016 2017 Longer Run
June 1.8 to 2.0 2.4 to 2.7 2.1 to 2.5 2.0 to 2.3
March 2.3 to 2.7 2.3 to 2.7 2.0 to 2.4 2.0 to 2.3
Unemployment
June 5.2 to 5.3 4.9 to 5.1 4.9 to 5.1 5.0 to 5.2
March 5.0 to 5.2 4.9 to 5.1 4.8 to 5.1 5.0 to 5.2
PCE Price Index
June 0.6 to 0.8 1.6 to 1.9 1.9 to 2.0 2.0
March 0.6 to 0.8 1.7 to 1.9 1.9 to 2.0 2.0
Core PCE index
June 1.3 to 1.4 1.6 to 1.9 1.9 to 2.0 N/A
March 1.3 to 1.4 1.5 to 1.9 1.8 to 2.0 N/A
Notes:
N/A-not available
Prior forecasts were released on March 18, 2015.
The U.S. central bank has said the longer-run projections for
growth and unemployment may be interpreted as estimates of rates
that appear sustainable in the long run.
The long-run inflation projection may be interpreted as the rate
Fed officials see as consistent with their dual objectives of
maximum sustainable employment and price stability.