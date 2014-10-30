BERLIN Oct 30 Germany's Volkswagen
posted higher-than-expected operating profit in the third
quarter, boosted by European and Chinese market buyers of its
luxury Audi and Porsche models.
Underlying earnings at Europe's largest automotive group
jumped 16 percent to 3.23 billion euros ($4.07 billion), VW said
on Thursday, beating the top-end forecast of 3.09 billion euros
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The German group stuck to its profit guidance calling for an
operating margin between 5.5 percent and 6.5 percent, after 5.9
percent last year.
It also confirmed guidance for revenue within a range of
plus of minue 3 percent of last year's record 197 billion euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7944 euro)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)