FRANKFURT Dec 2 Germany's Hapag-Lloyd
said on Tuesday it had received the last outstanding regulatory
approvals for its planned merger with Chilean shipper Compania
SudAmericana de Vapores, clearing the way for the two
companies to be formally combined.
The merger, which will create the world's No. 4
container-shipping company, is important for the shipping
industry which hopes that consolidation will ease the pressure
on freight rates, helping it to overcome the worst slump on
record.
Hapag-Lloyd said it would execute a planned capital increase
worth 370 million euros ($459 million) by Dec. 31, which will
make Vapores its biggest shareholders with a 34 percent stake.
The main steps to integrate the two companies should be
completed by the end of the second quarter 2015, it said.
($1 = 0.8059 euros)
