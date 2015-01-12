BRIEF- Baxalta files lawsuit against Chugai Pharmaceutical and Genentech
* Says Baxalta filed a lawsuit against the company and Genentech Inc., in U.S. on May 4
Jan 12 Allergy Therapeutics
* Sees revenue growth of 11 pct for period at constant currency, with H1 revenues of about 30.2 mln stg (H1 2014: 27.2 mln stg)
* Sales growth has been driven primarily by company's improving performance as it continues to increase market share in all of its main markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Baxalta filed a lawsuit against the company and Genentech Inc., in U.S. on May 4
* Activist investor Starboard Value LP has taken 5.7 percent stake in Parexel International Corp- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2q54d9R Further company coverage: