Jan 12 Damac Real Estate Development Ltd
:
* Offer by damac properties dubai to holders of damac real
estate development gdrs to exchange gdrs for ordinary shares of
damac properties dubai
* Offer at exchange ratio of 23.0769231 damac shares for
each gdr, conditional upon admission of damac shares to trading
on dubai financial market
* As at close of offer, acceptances had been tendered (and
not withdrawn) in respect of 96.8 per cent. Of gdrs
* Confirms it expects that dfm admission will occur on or
around 12 January 2015
