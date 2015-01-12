Jan 12 Fabege Ab

* Fabege becomes co-owner of new finance company with MTN programme of sek 8,000m

* Nya Svensk FastighetsFinansiering AB is owned by Catena AB, Diös Fastigheter AB, Fabege AB, Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB and Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB, each of which hold a 20-per cent share

