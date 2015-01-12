BRIEF-Tsz-Kit Jerry Chan appointed CFO of Yangtze River Development Ltd
* Yangtze River Development Ltd- on May 5 Xin Cindy Zheng tendered resignation as Chief Financial Officer of Yangtze River Development Limited
Jan 12 African Minerals Ltd
* Financing update
* Discussions have continued with Shandong Iron And Steel Group ("SISG"), AML's partner and 25% owner of project
* AML and SISG have agreed to release of $12.96m from project's restricted bank account in Hong Kong
* Company's operations remain under care and maintenance until a funding solution is achieved.
* Cash has been applied to payment of December salaries and accumulated taxes due in Sierra Leone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yangtze River Development Ltd- on May 5 Xin Cindy Zheng tendered resignation as Chief Financial Officer of Yangtze River Development Limited
* Files for offering of upto 35.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing