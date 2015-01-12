Jan 12 African Minerals Ltd

* Financing update

* Discussions have continued with Shandong Iron And Steel Group ("SISG"), AML's partner and 25% owner of project

* AML and SISG have agreed to release of $12.96m from project's restricted bank account in Hong Kong

* Company's operations remain under care and maintenance until a funding solution is achieved.

* Cash has been applied to payment of December salaries and accumulated taxes due in Sierra Leone