UPDATE 2-Deutsche Telekom first-quarter core profit beats expectations
* 700 mln euro charge on BT stake weighs on net profit (Adds detail about BT stake, shares, U.S. subscribers)
Jan 12 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Prepare to distribute its colchicine, which it will market under brand name mitigare
* Notes takeda pharmaceuticals has been unsuccessful in appealing decision by united states district court to deny preliminary injunction in relation to colchicine 0.6mg capsules
AMSTERDAM, May 11 Aegon, the Dutch insurer that does most of its business in the United States, posted stronger than expected first-quarter net income of 378 million euros ($411 million), helped by the performance of its investment portfolio.