Jan 12 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Prepare to distribute its colchicine, which it will market under brand name mitigare

* Notes takeda pharmaceuticals has been unsuccessful in appealing decision by united states district court to deny preliminary injunction in relation to colchicine 0.6mg capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)